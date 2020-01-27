Malaysia puts temporary ban on visitors from Wuhan, Hubei

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday imposed a temporary ban on Chinese nationals from the city of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province, in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the Southeast Asian nation.

Malaysia has so far reported four confirmed cases of the newly identified virus, which can cause pneumonia and has been deadly in some cases. It is still unclear how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Catherine Evans)