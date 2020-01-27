Bonds News
January 27, 2020 / 5:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

China CDS jump to highest in more than three months on virus worries

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China’s sovereign debt rose to its highest level since mid-October amid rising fears about the possible economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

China 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped by 4 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 41 bps, data from IHS Markit showed. The CDS closed at 30 bps a week ago.

Much of the outbreak has centred on the city of Wuhan which has been in a lockdown since last week. The virus has killed 81 people and stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below