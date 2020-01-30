China CDS rise 2 bps on virus spread -IHS Markit

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China’s sovereign debt crept up again on Thursday as fears of a virus spreading from the country roiled global markets.

China’s 5-year credit default swaps rose 2 basis points (bps) from Wednesday’s close to 41 bps, matching a 3-1/2 month high hit earlier this week, data from IHS Markit showed.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected, and more cases are being reported around the world. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)