China's securities markets regulator says markets will reopen on Feb. 3

SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China’s mainland stock markets will reopen on Monday and there will be no further delays, the country’s securities market regulator said in an interview published by the state-backed People’s Daily newspaper on Sunday.

Evening sessions of futures trading, however, will be suspended starting from Monday, said the newspaper, which said it interviewed “relevant heads” of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Leng Cheng and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)