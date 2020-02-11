China's production of masks at 76% of capacity - official

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China’s current production of masks is at 76% of total capacity, and getting workers to return to their jobs is key, said an official at the country’s top economic planner on Tuesday.

China will resolve any issues that mask manufactuers are facing such as financing or supply of materials, Ou Xiaoli, director of social development at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China will also strengthen imports of masks, Ou said, adding that people should not be hoarding masks. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)