Company News
February 24, 2020 / 10:58 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will likely take a hit of between 2% and 3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it now expects revenue growth between 9% and 10% in the current quarter as the virus impacts travel and e-commerce across borders.

The credit card issuer also expects that net revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020 would be at the low end of the low-teens range. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

