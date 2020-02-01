China will actively expand meat imports to stabilise domestic supply

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry urged on Saturday to actively expand meat imports to stabilise domestic supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Based on preliminary data, imports of meat products such as pork and beef arriving at ports totalled 310,000 tonnes in the first half of January, up 275% from a year earlier. Imports of those products are expected to rose 190% on year to 640,000 tonnes in January, it said.