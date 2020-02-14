China says 1,716 health workers infected by coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said on Friday that 1,716 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus and six of them have died as of Tuesday.

Zeng, at a press conference about protecting medical workers, said the number of infected medical staff is increasing.

Chinese officials and hospitals have repeatedly noted a shortage of protective equipment, including face masks, as the disease took hold in Hubei and spread throughout the country. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)