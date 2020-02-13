China smelter Henan Yuguang halves zinc output amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Henan Yuguang Gold and Lead , one of China’s biggest lead and zinc producers, has cut zinc output by 50% in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company executive said on Thursday.

Yuguang on Wednesday closed half of its 300,000 tonnes per year zinc smelting capacity, mostly because the company is unable to shift high inventories of byproduct sulphuric acid, sales director Li Xiaodong said, adding that its lead and copper production were still “holding up.” (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kim Coghill)