Some overseas buyers of China metal products stop accepting deliveries due to virus - trade group

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Some overseas buyers of China’s metal products have stopped accepting deliveries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a unit of China’s international trade promotion council said on Tuesday.

Companies in Russia, Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa have informed Chinese suppliers of the move by email or asked to suspend purchases, the Metallurgical Council of the China Council for International Trade said on its website. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)