UPDATE 1-Mexico confirms first cases of coronavirus linked to Italy travel

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first cases of coronavirus in Mexico, in what are among the few confirmed instances in Latin America.

A man who had been in Italy, and showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City, went through a second test that turned up positive results early on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez told reporters.

The man is in isolation, he added.

His case is connected to a second confirmed case in the northern state of Sinaloa, Lopez-Gatell added.

