SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - -- Source link: (bit.ly/3bUwLJl)

— China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), one of the country’s top tech policy makers, has called on industries to utilize new technologies such as 5G, VR, to help restart the economy and curb the spread of the coronavirus, state media outlet Securities Times reported on Wednesday.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Josh Horwitz)