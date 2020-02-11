Cisco pulls out of Barcelona conference as coronavirus fears spread

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday became the latest heavyweight technology company to pull out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A slew of companies ranging from Japan’s NTT Docomo and Sony Corp to U.S. chipmakers Intel Corp and Nvidia have already dropped out of the international telecoms conference that draws in more than 100,000 visitors.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we cannot continue with this event as planned, we believe this is the right decision given the current circumstances,” a Cisco spokeswoman said.

“Our company sincerely appreciates everything that Mobile World Congress has done to protect its attendees, and we look forward to participating in future events.” (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)