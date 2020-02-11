Healthcare
February 11, 2020

GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress -industry source

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tuesday.

MWC, scheduled to take place over Feb. 24-27, is the telecoms industry’s biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality to fill their order books. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by David Goodman)

