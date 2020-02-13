Mobile World Congress cancellation "not about money" - host GSMA

BARCELONA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The decision to cancel a major telecoms conference in Barcelona slated for later this month after mass withdrawals due to fears over a coronavirus outbreak was motivated only by a desire to protect people’s health and safety, organisers said on Thursday.

“This is not about money - it’s about health and safety and the reputation of our show,” Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA telecoms association that hosts the event told a news conference the day after announcing its cancellation.

Granryd added this was a “force majeure” situation, and “there is no way you can insure yourself out of a force majeure situation”. (Reporting by Jordi Rubio and May Ponzo, Writing by Isla Binnie Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)