February 11, 2020 / 3:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Arcep pulls out of Barcelona Mobile World meet over coronavirus

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French telecoms authority Arcep said on Tuesday it was pulling out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, citing the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Arcep president Sebastien Soriano had been scheduled to attend the event and answer questions from reporters at a briefing on Feb. 25.

The Mobile World Congress, from Feb. 24-27, is the telecom industry’s biggest annual gathering, with companies spending millions on stands and hospitality in the hope of filling their order books. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

