February 21, 2020

China says Jan-Feb trade to take sharp hit from virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s January and February exports and imports will be hit by the coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted the world’s second-largest economy, the country’s commerce ministry said on Friday.

Ministry officials said during a press briefing that China expects foreign companies in most places to resume production by end-Febuary, but added there will be a more pronounced impact on foreign direct investment into China in February and March.

Reporting by Jing Xu, Yawen Chen, Judy Hua and Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

