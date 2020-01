SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mongolia has closed from Monday until Mar. 2 all universities and educational institutes to contain the spread of a deadly coronavirus sweeping China, state media Montsame said, citing a cabinet meeting.

It has also closed border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic, from Monday, and called for all public gatherings to be cancelled. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Winni Zhou; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)