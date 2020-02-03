China says economy faces increasing negative impact from virus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s economy is facing increasing negative impact from the virus outbreak, especially on consumption, a vice chairman of the country’s state planner said on Monday.

Lian Weiliang of China’s National Development and Reform Commission said during a press briefing the impact from the outbreak will be for the short term and that China is fully capable of minimising the economic impact from the outbreak. (Reporting by Yawen Chen; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)