WELLINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The ban has been extended by a further eight days and would be reviewed after that, Ardern told a news conference.

New Zealand so far has no confirmed cases of the virus in the country. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)