China aims to bar those infected with virus from crossing borders -health official

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China will focus on preventing those infected with coronavirus from crossing borders and work to strengthen international cooperation, a spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

Mi Feng made the comments at a news conference where the market regulator said it had suspended 11,000 vendors involved in illegal wildlife trade and dropped more than 750,000 items from online platforms related to such trade. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Brenda Goh)