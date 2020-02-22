CORRECTED-China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show new deaths in Hubei at 106 instead of 109)

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 21, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 889 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 76,288.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,345 as of the end of Feb. 21.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, of which 90 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Cheng Leng and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jane Wardell)