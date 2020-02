Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s health ministry said on Friday it has confirmed a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

"The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020," the health ministry said bit.ly/2HZQrO0 in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)