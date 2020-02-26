North Macedonia confirms first case of coronavirus

BELGRADE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - North Macedonia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection, diagnosed in a woman who recently arrived from Italy, the health minister said on Wednesday.

“The patient tested positive for coronavirus... She is the first patient in North Macedonia to have tested positive for this pathogen,” Venko Filipce said.

The woman, who sought medical help early on Wednesday, drove to North Macedonia from Italy in a van. All other passengers from the van are undergoing tests, Filipce said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones)