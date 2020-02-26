UPDATE 1-North Macedonia confirms first case of coronavirus

(Adds details, background)

BELGRADE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - North Macedonia has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection, diagnosed in a woman who recently returned home from Italy, the health minister said on Wednesday.

“The patient tested positive for coronavirus... She is the first patient in North Macedonia to have tested positive for this pathogen,” Venko Filipce said, adding that the patient was in a stable condition.

The woman, a Macedonian citizen, who sought medical help early on Wednesday, drove to North Macedonia from Italy in a van. All other passengers from the van are undergoing tests, Filipce said.

A day earlier, Croatia also reported that a young man who developed mild symptoms had contracted the coronavirus during a stay in Milan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday afgter meeting top health officials that his country had so far reported no cases of coronavirus but that its health service was ready to tackle any outbreak. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones)