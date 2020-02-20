UPDATE 1-Norwegian Cruise cancels Asia trips, warns hit to 2020 profit from coronavirus

(Adds background, comments from conference call, share movement)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd on Thursday forecast a hit to its full-year earnings, citing cancellations and modification of 40 voyages in Asia and refunds to customers due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The health emergency, which originated in China’s Hubei province, has taken a toll on cruise operators as travel restrictions and fear of the virus spreading have led to cancellations of trips to the Far East.

Cruise operators, including Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line, have been under pressure since the outbreak that has claimed more than 2,000 lives.

More than half of all known cases of the virus outside China were found aboard Carnival’s Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan earlier this month. Over 600 out of 3,700 people on board the ship were infected.

Norwegian Cruise Line on Thursday joined Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corp in quantifying the potential impact from the outbreak. Norwegian expects a 75 cents per share hit to its adjusted full-year profit.

Last week, Royal Caribbean said it would take an about 65 cent hit to its 2020 profit per share after canceling 18 cruises in Southeast Asia, while Carnival expects a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 profit, if forced to suspend operation in the rest of Asia.

Carnival has already suspended cruise operations at ports in China.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line were down about 4% on Thursday.

Norwegian Cruise Line Chief Executive Officer Frank Del Rio said strong demand for cruises continued through late January until the coronavirus outbreak began having an adverse impact on its business.

The Miami, Florida-based company said its financial performance could be materially impacted if travel restrictions and virus concerns continue for an extended period of time.

The company said it currently has zero capacity in Asia through the third quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line had tripled its business in the Asia-Pacific region from 2016 to 2018 and raked in about 12% of its revenue from the region in 2018, growing from 4% of the overall revenue in 2016.

The company forecast 2020 adjusted earnings between $5.40 and $5.60 per share, excluding any impact from the outbreak. Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.51, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian, Nivedita Balu and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)