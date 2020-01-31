Healthcare company Novacyt launches new coronavirus test

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Healthcare company Novacyt said on Friday that it had launched a new molecular test for coronavirus, which is currently afflicting China and other parts of the world.

The company said its Primerdesign coronavirus test could detect the 2019 strain of the virus, adding it believed this would differentiate it from other current tests which it said were less specific.

“Over the last few days, we have seen significant early demand for our ‘genesig® 2019-nCoV’ test from over 10 countries,” CEO Graham Mullis said in a statement.