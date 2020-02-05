Healthcare
China aviation fuel sales down 25% in last week of Jan due to virus -source

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s aviation fuel sales were down a quarter during the last week of January as domestic and international flights fell sharply amid the spread of the coronavirus, a senior oil industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Aviation fuel sales between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 fell nearly 25% from a year earlier to 555,000 tonnes, the source said on Wednesday.

Jet fuel sales - for domestic and international flights - were 3.07 million tonnes in January, 0.2% lower than the same month last year, said the source, who declined to be named because he’s not authorized to speak to the media.

A spokesman for China National Aviation Fuel Company, the country’s near monopoly jet fuel distributor, said he was not in a position to comment immediately.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue

