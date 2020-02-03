VLCC freight rates at mid-Sept low as virus hits Chinese oil demand

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Freight rates for very large crude carriers (VLCC) on the key Mideast Gulf and U.S. Gulf to Asia routes have fallen to their lowest since mid-September as the coronavirus outbreak hit Chinese demand, according to ship brokers.

“The market has gone back to what it was before the COSCO sanctions came in,” a ship broker said referring to U.S. sanctions on subsidiaries on the state-owned Chinese shipping firm. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Ahmad Ghaddar and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Edmund Blair)