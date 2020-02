LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura Group expects the coronavirus outbreak in China to cut 2020 global oil demand growth by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 1 million bpd, CEO Jeremy Weir told Fox News.

Weir said he expected a big pick-up in demand in the second half of the year.

He also expects stimulus in China in the second half of the year to buoy industrial demand there. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)