Vitol CEO sees 2.2 mln b/d oil demand drop in Q1 - Bloomberg

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russell Hardy, the CEO of oil trading group Vitol, told Bloomberg that there would be at least a 200 million barrel drop in oil demand in the first quarter largely due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The figure equates to around 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) loss for that period.

Hardy, interviewed by Bloomberg TV, said Vitol estimated a 700,000 bpd demand loss year-to-date due to warmer than normal weather and currently, about a 4 million bpd of demand loss in China.

The CEO said he expected to see the Brent oil futures price at around $60 to $70 a barrel for the next few months.

“I think what OPEC have been talking about is a reasonable measure if there objective is to bring the market back into balance,” he said, adding that he expected them to move forward with that plan.

OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have since Jan. 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.7 million bpd to support the market.

A technical panel that advises OPEC+ has proposed a new cut of around 600,000 bpd.

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, trades more than 7 million barrels per day of oil.