February 11, 2020

Coronavirus curbs growth in oil demand -Rystad Energy

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak will significantly limit the growth in global oil demand this year compared to earlier forecasts, Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.

Rystad now predicts global oil demand will grow by 820,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, down from a December forecast of 1.1 million bpd, it said.

Oil prices have fallen sharply since news of the virus outbreak first emerged in mid-January. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

