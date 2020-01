MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that OPEC+ countries may react if there are significant consequences to the oil market due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported.

He said that the oil producing countries have discussed bringing forward the March OPEC+ meeting, adding that they need several more days to monitor the situation. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)