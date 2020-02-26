Healthcare
February 26, 2020 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a “stable” condition, the health minister said on Wednesday.

“Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control,” Health Minister Zafar Mirza tweeted.

One of the cases was detected in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, a provincial official said. It was not immediately clear where the second infected person was based. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below