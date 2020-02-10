PetroChina cuts Feb crude throughput by 320,000-bpd due to virus - company official

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - PetroChina, China’s second state refiner, is reducing refinery crude throughput by about 320,000 barrels per day this month versus its original plan as a spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.

PetroChina started the production cuts at the beginning of the month, but deepened the cuts from Monday, said the official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The February cut is equivalent to about 10% of the refiner’s average production rate at around 3.32 million bpd.

PetroChina did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)