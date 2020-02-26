Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

MANILA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday barred travellers from South Korea’s coronavirus-impacted North Gyeongsang province from entering the country in an effort to contain the spread of the pathogen.

Philippine presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo told a media briefing the government will also conduct a risk assessment within 48 hours to determine if the travel ban needs to be expanded to other parts of South Korea.

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing to total tally to more than 1,000, with the numbers expected to rise as the government widens its testing.

The Philippines has confirmed three cases of the coronavirus at home, all Chinese nationals, including a 44-year-old man who died.