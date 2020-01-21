Healthcare
January 21, 2020

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six - state TV

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China’s central city of Wuhan as of Jan. 20, the city’s mayor told state television.

A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.

Separately, China’s eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Jan. 21.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Andrew Heavens

