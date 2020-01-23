Indian nurse in Saudi hospital infected by coronavirus -Indian minister's tweet

RIYADH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - An Indian nurse working at a hospital in southern Saudi Arabia has been infected by the coronavirus amid an outbreak that has killed 17 people in China, India’s minister of state for external affairs said on Thursday.

“About 100 Indian nurses, mostly from Kerala, working at al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by coronavirus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” V. Muraleedharan tweeted.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Saudi health ministry for comment.