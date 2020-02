BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China’s economic recovery is accelerating but the coronavirus outbreak situation in the epicentres of Hubei province and Wuhan is still dire, the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.

China cannot ignore the risks of a coronavirus epidemic resurgence in certain regions, the report added. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)