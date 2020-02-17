China's epidemic control is showing an improving trend- state media

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Control of the coronavirus epidemic in China is showing an active and improving trend, state television quoted a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

With the measures the government has taken, the possible wider spread of the outbreak has been averted, it said.

The government is asking Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, to continue with controls on the flows of people out of the province, it added. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley)