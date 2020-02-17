China's epidemic control is showing an improving trend: state media

Meituan delivery workers wearing face masks hold bags of food to be delivered, which they picked up at a shopping center, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing's central business district, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Control of the coronavirus epidemic in China is showing an active and improving trend, state television quoted a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

With the measures the government has taken, the possible wider spread of the outbreak has been averted, it said.

The government is asking Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, to continue with controls on the flows of people out of the province, it added.