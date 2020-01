BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people in the country, China’s government said in a statement.

Li went to the city to inspect the ongoing efforts to contain the epidemic and spoke with patients and medical staff, the statement said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)