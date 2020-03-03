Corrections News
REFILE-Four Chinese provinces lower coronavirus emergency response level

(Corrects paragraph 3 to fix the spelling of public)

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Four Chinese provinces Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi and Guizhou on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.

Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.

China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious.

Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Judy Hua; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

