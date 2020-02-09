China urges medical equipment makers to step up output - state planner

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s state planner urged medical equipment manufacturers on Sunday to step up output amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, and said the government will set up stockpiles, including masks, goggles and protective suits to be able to better deal with epidemics.

Issuing a statement on its website, the National Development and Reform Commission said it would support manufacturers efforts to increase supplies to cover a severe shortage. China has reported that the virus has killed more than 800 people. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Dominique Patton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)