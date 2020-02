BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto , operator of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia, said on Wednesday there has been a slowdown in copper concentrate shipments crossing the Mongolia-China border due to coronavirus containment efforts.

“We have advised customers that we are engaging with authorities who are working on re-establishing regular and safe border crossings,” a spokesman for the miner said in an email. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Melanie Burton; editing by Jason Neely)