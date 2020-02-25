Company News
February 25, 2020 / 10:54 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Royal Caribbean expects coronavirus outbreak to weigh on 2020 profit

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Tuesday it has canceled 30 cruises in southeast Asia following the coronavirus outbreak and expects a 90 cents per share hit to its annual profit.

The Miami, Florida-based company had previously forecast 2020 profit to be between $10.40 and $10.70 per share, excluding any potential impact from the outbreak. (bit.ly/2TbsEzQ)

The epidemic, which originated in China’s Hubei province and has killed thousands of people, has taken a toll on cruise operators as travel restrictions and fears of the virus spreading have led to cancellations of trips to the Far East. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below