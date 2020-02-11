Russian transport ministry proposes 25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Transport is proposing to offer airlines 1.6 billion roubles ($25.05 million) in compensation for the grounding of flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited a deputy minister as saying.

Moscow has suspended the bulk of Russian commercial flights to China but is still allowing Aeroflot and four Chinese airlines to fly commercial routes between the countries. ($1 = 63.8700 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)