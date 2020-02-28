Russian central bank to keep monitoring global economic situation after rouble drop

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it will keep monitoring the global economy and growing fluctuations on currency markets after the rouble fell to a one-year low, responding to a Reuters question concerning its daily foreign exchange purchases.

The central bank said it has enough tools at its disposal to eliminate risks to financial stability, after the rouble lost more than 2% on the day versus the dollar and Russian stocks plummeted. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Catherine Evans)