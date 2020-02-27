Russia suspends Moscow-Nice train over coronavirus from March 4- TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia will suspend the train service from Moscow to the southern French city of Nice from March 4, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing the Ministry of Transport.

The ministry said the train link would be suspended until further notice as part of wider measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Russia.

The train runs through Belarus, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy and Monaco. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Alex Richardson)