MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia will temporarily stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals from Thursday in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.

On Wednesday, Russia said it would limit its railway links with China from Jan. 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)